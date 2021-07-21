Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brady stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,633. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. CWM LLC raised its position in Brady by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brady by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Brady by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

