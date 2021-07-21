Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Pzena Investment Management stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $861.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.31. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

