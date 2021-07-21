Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Announces GBX 2.48 Dividend

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HHI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.22). 75,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,469. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The company has a market cap of £218.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.14.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

