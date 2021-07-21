IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 40,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,122. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.37 million, a P/E ratio of 449.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About IRadimed
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
