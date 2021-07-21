Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolent Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 362,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,104. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.