Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $3,269,987.40 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

Revolve Group stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. 619,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,526. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 197,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

