Keep Network Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Keep Network has a total market cap of $132.90 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013589 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.97 or 0.00799283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,152,182 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.