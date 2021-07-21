Reviewing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 5 0 2.08 loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

loanDepot has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.27%. Given loanDepot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $694.57 million 15.15 $394.76 million $1.46 30.38 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.82 N/A N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Summary

loanDepot beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

