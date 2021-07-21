Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $33.52 or 0.00104664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and approximately $246.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00144798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,089.62 or 1.00200450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00317219 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,245,357 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.