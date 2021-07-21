Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.09. The stock had a trading volume of 664,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,916. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

