Dash Trading Up 12.3% This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Dash has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $705.89 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for $139.04 or 0.00433365 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.01385984 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,240,681 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

