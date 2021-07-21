Zacks: Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 billion and the highest is $9.65 billion. Magna International posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.58 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.20 billion to $45.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 44.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 231,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 71,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 991,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,226. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.