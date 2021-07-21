Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $415.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $427.80 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $338.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 164,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,246. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.