Portion Market Cap Hits $2.77 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $12,054.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00795344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

