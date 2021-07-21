Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $88.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.79 million and the highest is $94.30 million. Inogen posted sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -316.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.17. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

