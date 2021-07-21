Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Airbnb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airbnb.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

ABNB traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.25. 5,256,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,550. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.46.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.