Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $76.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. 1,601,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

