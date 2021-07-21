Stellar (XLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $408.10 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $408.10 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00144068 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00020198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.04 or 0.99420320 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,306,946,948 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.