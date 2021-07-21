HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $249.14. The company had a trading volume of 97,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

