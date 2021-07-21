UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 222,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,383. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

