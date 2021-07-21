Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.60

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $530.32 million and approximately $91.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002382 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00235804 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033269 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,894,093 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

