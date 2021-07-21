Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. 538,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,855. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Entergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.