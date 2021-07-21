Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Entergy stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. 538,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,855. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Entergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
