BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.73.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,446. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.