BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,446. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

