Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.
HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.