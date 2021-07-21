CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $66.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.
CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.