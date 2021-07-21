PowerPool (CVP) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and $2.74 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,735,120 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

