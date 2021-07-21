NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,339 shares of company stock worth $52,513,095. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.08. 5,393,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.53. NIKE has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.