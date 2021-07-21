Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.92.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $896,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

