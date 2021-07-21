BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday.

BANF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BancFirst by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BancFirst by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

