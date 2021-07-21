Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.