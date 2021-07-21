Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.11

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 50116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

