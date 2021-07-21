Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.730-$1.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

THC stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 1,468,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,913. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

