Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.730-$1.060 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.
THC stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 1,468,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,913. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.