Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PLRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 137,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,275,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLRX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 67,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

