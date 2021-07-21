Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

Several analysts recently commented on REL shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of LON:REL traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,033 ($26.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,064,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,472. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,081.24 ($27.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a market cap of £39.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,920.69.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

