NuCypher (NU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.51 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. NuCypher has a total market cap of $125.42 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,231,692,086 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

