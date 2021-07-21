Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $85.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 278,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66. Copa has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

