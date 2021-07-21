Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OMC stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

