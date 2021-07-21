AXPR Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $2,669.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.84 or 0.00786455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

