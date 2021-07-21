Minereum Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 106.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $69,370.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.84 or 0.00786455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,777,119 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

