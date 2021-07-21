HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.78. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

