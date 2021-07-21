Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

