Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.
