Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

