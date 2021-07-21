Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

