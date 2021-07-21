OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OMF traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. 1,003,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,714. OneMain has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in OneMain by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

