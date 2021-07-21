Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ENGIY traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 1,062,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Engie has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

