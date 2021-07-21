Stealth (XST) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $670.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $670.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001078 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00043940 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00036669 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

