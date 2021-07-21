NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $18.83 million and $4.23 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00786182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

