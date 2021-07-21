Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

NYSE:RXN traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,048. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

