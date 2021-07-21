Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.75

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 56674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Regional Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

