Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,329. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.